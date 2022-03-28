5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $400,000

Wow! Located one block from Benjamin Elementary School and playground, this property comes with a gorgeous salt water pool and outdoor kitchen - you will love this oasis! This huge lot is the perfect setting for the 26'x37' pool. The pool is heated, has depths ranging from 3'8" through 6'4" and has an automatic safety cover and a basketball hoop. The backyard is beautifully fenced and professionally landscaped. The outdoor kitchen is waiting for your refrigerator to be installed. The floor plan features a locker/drop zone area as well as a flex/dining room. The lower level has extra tall ceilings and provides wonderful extra living space as well as a 5th bedroom and a 3rd full bath. The second floor includes an awesome owner suite with huge closet and great bathroom arrangement. And....if you would like a 4 car garage, this one has an entire extra bay that is great for storage or could hold a boat.