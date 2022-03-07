Gorgeous two story home in desirable Tipton Trails. 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms. Functional floor plan, with two story entry, open kitchen to family room, dining room, living room and a bedroom (could be use as main level office or play room as well) and full bathroom on the main level. Stunning primary suite with completely remodeled spa like primary bathroom. Three additional bedrooms on the second level with jack-n-jill bathroom, and 2nd floor laundry. Full partially finished basement with over sized family room, full bathroom and exercise/gym area. Large fully fenced yard with cedar deck that has been extra supported so that it has the ability to be turned into a 3 season room. This house is incredible. Recent updates include but not limited to: Newer HVAC 6/2021, master bathroom remodeled 2019ish, basement flooring 2016ish, Patio installed roughly 12 yrs ago, Granite counter tops and tile backsplash roughly 5 yrs old. Garage work bench stays.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900
-
- Updated
