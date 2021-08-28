5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $395,000

Better than new! Gorgeous two-story with no backyard neighbors in the Grove! Stunning views overlooking the trail & prairieland from either the deck or the recently added extended patio w/ firepit! Light & airy open floor plan features a large family room, 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace with built-ins! Flex room has coffered/egg crate ceiling application that is visually stunning. Remarkable eat-in chef's kitchen with quartz counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Upstairs offers a spacious master suite complete with his and hers walk-in closets, large bathroom with tile shower, Jacuzzi tub & double vanity. Three additional bedrooms and another full bath are also on the upper level. Finished lower level with daylight windows, 5th bedroom and another full bath. Irrigation System!! Must see to believe!