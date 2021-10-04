5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,500

Don't miss this stunning one-owner custom built by Knapp! Spacious rooms with five bedrooms, four full baths, an abundance of storage space, a full finished basement with a kitchenette and exit stairs to garage. The large eat-in-kitchen boasts Custom Cherry cabinets and updates of granite countertops, backsplash, lighting and wood flooring. The deck and the screened in porch provide the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Additional features in this house: Central Vac; whole house surge protector; sprinkler system; remodeled baths; 24x38 walk-in attic. SS kitchen appliances and Lennox furnace (2014); 50 gal WH (2016); new garage doors & springs (2016/17); sump pump & hydrostatic back-up (2020) lower level gutters replaced and deck stained (2021). Much more to see ... Make this fabulous home yours today!