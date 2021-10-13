5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,000

Beautiful well kept home in Eagle Crest East. The curb appeal will draw you in on this corner lot, beautifully landscaped fenced yard with paver patio and accent lighting along with an irrigation system. Large kitchen space with double ovens, newer Bosch dishwasher, and maple cabinets. Awesome laundry room set up. 4 spacious bedrooms up and 1 basement bedroom en suite with walk-in closet. Basement has family room space along with a theatre room area and storage. 4 station surround sound and Echo Bee thermostat.