5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,000

Stunning, one of a kind custom built beautiful 2 story home on over a half an acre on the water in desirable Hunter's Knoll subdivision. Incredible layout with stunning views of your private lake! High end and custom details throughout. Remarkable 2 story entry way leads to the grand staircase. Enormous chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, newer luxury vinyl plank flooring with great views of the water. Towering 2 story great room with double sided fireplace and amazing natural light with fresh paint in 2021. Separate dining room with gorgeous built in cabinets with lighting and new light fixtures. Main floor bedroom/office with French doors, walk in closet and attached full bath. Dining, living and bedroom/office feature beautiful real wood flooring. Absolutely massive Master Bedroom with amazing views of private lake, sitting/living area with gas fireplace and beautiful built-ins. Luxurious en suite bath with 99 gallon jetted tub, impressive double vanity with cultured tops and custom cabinetry, separate shower and 2 walk in closets! Princess suite bedroom with attached full bath. Additional large 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room with utility sink and washer and dryer remain. Giant finished basement with wet bar/kitchenette with custom cabinetry and mini fridge and microwave that remain. Full bath with steam shower with high end fixtures and controls. Tremendous theater room wired for surround sound with high end ceiling fan. Separate work out room with pocket doors. Great storage with built in shelving that remains. Gigantic 2 tier deck with trek decking and hardwired gas line for a grill, over 600 sq. ft. of entertaining area overlooking the stunning views of the lake with a private dock that you can swim, fish and boat in! Stamped concrete patios with fire pit and built-in Bluetooth speakers. Oversized 3 car side load garage with hot and cold water and great storage area, newer garage door openers. Gorgeous landscaping with fresh mulch. Polyisonene insulation for great efficiency and lowered utility costs. All bedrooms have lighted walk in closets. New roof and gutters in 2015! New Dual AC units in 2015! Upper level furnace new in 2015! High efficiency furnace filter units new in 2015. Two newer 50 gallon water heaters. Whole home professionally cleaned September 2021. Cat 5 central wiring throughout. Amazing home and property just minutes from Bloomington. Custom detail and woodwork throughout, pride in ownership and quality construction abound. Unit 5 schools. Breathtaking home at an amazing price! Must see!!