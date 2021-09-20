Don't settle for par... this is your hole in one! Enjoy life on the first hole at The Den at Fox Creek. The home is impeccable and all projects have been completed! Within the past year the 5 BR home has received a furnace, roof, sump pump, radon mitigation, fresh paint, and carpet on the upper level. The main level features a large FR with built-Ins and a beautiful fireplace, an office, plus a DR and LR. The kitchen has a unique island and white cabinetry. The basement offers a bar, FR, BR and a bonus space for workout or storage. What are you waiting for... it's time to tee off!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $387,000
