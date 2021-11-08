 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $384,900

Spectacular. This 2-story home sits proudly on a large corner lot in sought after Eagle View subdivision. Featuring 5-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 gas fireplaces, 3-car garage and more! Primary suite has cathedral ceilings, not 1 but TWO walk-in closets, jetted tub with separate shower. Beautiful hardwood throughout the dining end 2-story entry. The kitchen features a new dishwasher and refrigerator in 2021, custom cabinetry, stone counters and custom tile backsplash. 100% an entertainers dream. Massive finished basement with new carpet in 2021 has an open floor plan that includes a family room, gas fireplace, bedroom with egress, full bath, bonus area and storage space. Home is pre-wired for whole home audio and central vac. The fully fenced in backyard has an oversized patio. Professionally installed irrigation system ensures that your grass is green year around and has second meter attached for water cost savings. This home is the "Fremont Plan" built by Armstrong.

