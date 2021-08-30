5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $384,900

Gorgeous two story house in one of the most beautiful and popular subdivisions in Bloomington tastefully and amazingly decorated and move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan features a nice size eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, back splash, all stainless steel appliance and exhaust hood microwave, the family room with beautiful hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The formal dining room with an elegant box ceiling and wide plank hardwood flooring connected to the formal living room add more to the elegant living space. Second floor has a master suite and 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Walk-out basement features the fifth bedroom, a full bath and a family room. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck or on the large stamped concrete patio in the large and deep fenced yard. Oversized three car garage. A must see!