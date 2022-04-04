5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $384,000

Beautiful two story home on cue-de-sac in Eagle View subdivision. No back yard neighbors! Classic features give this home great curb appeal. Lots of windows and great natural light throughout. Spacious floor plan with stunning entryway leading to a large private office with French doors, formal living room area, huge kitchen with granite countertops, island, lots of cabinet space including a convenient work station, pantry closet and plenty of room for dining table. All stainless steel appliances remain including built in double oven! Kitchen is perfect for gathering and opens into a large family room with fireplace and great views of the fenced back yard and beyond. Convenient main floor laundry as well! Upstairs features a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, 2 large walk in closets and luxurious master bath with double sinks, large whirlpool tub and separate shower. Three additional large bedrooms and a full bath with separate shower/bath room complete the upper level. Full finished basement with 5th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, theater room and wet bar- an entertainers dream! Projector and screen stay! Wet bar has granite counters and refrigerator also remains. Ready to entertain! Private fenced in backyard with large patio and no backyard neighbors!!