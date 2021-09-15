5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $369,900

Beautiful and better than new this gorgeous two story house, one owner with pride of ownership is ready to move into! It is located in a great neighborhood in Bloomington with a huge fenced backyard and lots of upgrades and updates throughout! All new carpet throughout the house in July 2021, Engineered Hardwood floors, Quartz countertops and back splash all in May 2021. Two story foyer leads you to the main floor with 9 foot ceilings and lots of crown molding, formal dining room, formal living room/office with French doors, a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and back splash, all newer stainless steel appliances and a large family room overlooking a beautiful backyard. Second floor with 4 bedrooms, master with double door, and a great closet and 3 other bedrooms with a full bath; Finished basement with the 5th bedroom, a full bathroom and a large family room with surround sound system! Schedule the showing as soon as you can and be the next proud of owner of this beautiful house!