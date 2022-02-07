 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000

Pristine 5 Bedroom 3.5 bath in Sapphire Lake! Open concept floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen featuring quartz tops, 2 tier island, tile backsplash and newer appliances. Separate dining room off of kitchen with plenty of natural light, spacious family room with custom fireplace mantel and stone. 4 Bedrooms upstairs are good sized. Master features vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Basement recently finished with family room, mini bar, full bath, and large bedroom. Large deck out back overlooking nice sized yard with no neighbors next door! HVAC August of 2021, Water heater 2018. Do not miss out on this one!

