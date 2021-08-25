Stunning home on the 5th Tee Box at the Den at Fox Creek! You'll love the beautiful and peaceful view from your updated kitchen (new slate appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash in 2018) overlooking the golf course. This home has so much space! The main floor features a large family room, open kitchen, separate dining room, living room AND an office (or 6th bedroom!) Four bedrooms are upstairs complete with large master suite with updated shower (18) The 5th bedroom and 3rd bath are in the finished walk out basement! The walk out basement features all new carpet (July 2021) and more beautiful views of the golf course! The roof was replaced in 2020 and the water heater in 2019. The central vac and lawn irrigation system make maintenance a breeze!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $364,900
