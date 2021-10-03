5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $360,000

This 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in Eagle View is beautiful! You'll love the open concept kitchen and living room with built ins on either side of the fireplace. The flex room on the main level could be used as a dining room, exercise room, or an office! All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings. Full finished basement with surround sound and large bar area complete with wine rack, full sized SS refrigerator and dishwasher. TONS of space in the extra deep garage!