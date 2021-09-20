Welcome to this beautiful home in The Grove that is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The 2 story foyer welcomes you into the main and a very open floor plan. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases. The kitchen boasts a custom island, granite counter tops, and a tiled backsplash. A great flex space with beautiful coffered ceilings would make a great office space or formal dining room. Rounding out the main level is a dedicated laundry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find 4 generously sized bedrooms including a very large master suite with double walk-in closets, a large soaking tub and tiled shower. An additional full bath is also found on the 2nd floor. The fully finished basements has a large family room space, a 5th bedroom, and a 3rd full bath. Outside the fully fenced yard includes a large patio space and a play set which will remain. Come make this house your home!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $359,900
