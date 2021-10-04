 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $359,900

Gorgeous two story home in Fox Creek Subdivision! The main floor featuring a formal dining room, living room and a spacious family room with a gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving and cabinetry. The kitchen offers beautiful hardwood flooring that flows into the family room, a dining area, island, great storage and all stainless steel appliances along with fabulous natural lighting! The second floor hosts four bedrooms, with a spacious master featuring a full private bath and walk-in closet along with a second full bath in the hall! Relax in the fully finished basement with an additional family room, fifth bedroom, full bath and a Bonus room! Or enjoy a peaceful evening on the back porch overlooking a beautiful view!

