Pottery Barn Perfect! Beautiful two story home in Fox Lake Subdivision! 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath in Bloomington situated on a sizable lot with a fenced in backyard (covered area in the corner of the fence perfect for a lawn mower or for garden tools), covered patio with outside gas line for a grill (great for entertaining). Spacious two car garage with a bump out for additional storage. Two story foyer, french doors to main floor formal dining room (or office), open concept family room and kitchen. Oversized eat-in kitchen featuring dark cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, center island, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry and ample cabinet space. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and HUGE walk-in closet. Full finished basement with an additional family room, wet bar, 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Updates include: Newer light fixtures throughout, added 5th bedroom, full bath, Finished basement, newer covered patio, added cabinets in living room and more!! MUST SEE!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.
"It’s amazing," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I don’t even know what to think right now."
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.
Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in west Normal, town officials say.
"As the world swivels ‘round and 7.9 billion people on the planet carry out their lives, some of the most fun things still occur right here in Central Illinois," Bill Flick writes.
A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges.
A state appellate court ruled this week that it will not block enforcement of the Pritzker administration’s mandate that certain categories of public employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
Kofi Cockburn and players will decide to stay or go, meaning the Illini will have a clear picture of returnees by the end of the month.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.
Owners of a new upscale, secondhand nonprofit boutique in Bloomington say they'll tithe weekly revenues to area nonprofits.