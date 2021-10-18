5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

This completely remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bath Brookridge gem belongs in a magazine! Beautifully designed and masterfully executed, every last detail in 1 Bedford radiates quality and style! Placed regally on a large cul-de-sac lot with lush professional landscaping, the yard feels like a park and can be enjoyed from either the deck or the covered limestone patio. An abundance of natural light pours in through the gorgeous new skylights overlooking the open main floor. Rich hardwood flooring flows beautifully through most of the home! The gourmet kitchen is sure to inspire one's inner chef, as it is complete with sprawling grantie countertops, tile backsplash & flooring, an abundance of custom cabinetry and a stainless appliance package! The master bedroom offers a beautiful reading nook, a huge WIC w/ custom shelving and an en suite bath with Carrara marble counters and a 4-jetted full body shower with heavy rain shower & spray wand! The WALK-OUT lower level is beautifully open and boasts a gorgeous living area that is open to the main level that features a floor to ceiling 2 story brick fireplace. The living area flows into the family room with a stunning wet bar appointed with granite counters, glass backsplash, custom cabinetry and a tin ceiling! A list of ALL the updates is available upon request, however some major items include: Furnace, A/C, Water Heater, Flooring, Paint, Counters, Bathrooms, Skylights, Basement Bar, Trim, Doors, Appliances, Gutters & more! A must see home that belongs on HGTV!