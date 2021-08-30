 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $340,000

Beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in the desirable Grove on Kickapoo Creek neighborhood. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the generously sized primary bedroom with large full bathroom and walk in closet. You'll love the freshly painted kitchen with built in seating and a clear view of the expansive yard (additional cement pad and lanai added in 2015). There is plenty of room to relax or entertain in the basement which includes a bedroom, full bath, and built-in book cases.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News