5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $330,000

Custom Built one owner home in Garling Heights! Walk into a sunken sitting area with vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. Massive kitchen with island, breakfast bar, sitting area, and walk in pantry. Separate dining room off of the kitchen. 2 story living room with separate spiral staircase, fireplace, and built-ins. Main floor has full bath and bedroom. Large master bedroom with window nook overlooking 2 story living room, full bath and walk in closet. 3 other good-sized bedrooms up with full bath. Finished basement with half bath and rough in for shower. Oversized laundry room with exterior door to covered porch. Large deck and private backyard. Do not miss out on this one!