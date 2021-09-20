You will love this gorgeous, move in ready home in Gaelic Place! This home features a large foyer/entryway, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen, an island with a breakfast bar and tons of natural light! The second floor has three bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master suite with a private bathroom and walk in closet! The finished basement adds extra space to entertain, as well as a 5th bedroom, full bathroom and tons of storage space! The fenced in backyard features tons of space for pets and kids to run around and play! Plus you are minutes away from the park! Don't miss this beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
This is a developing story.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.