5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $329,900

You will love this gorgeous, move in ready home in Gaelic Place! This home features a large foyer/entryway, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen, an island with a breakfast bar and tons of natural light! The second floor has three bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master suite with a private bathroom and walk in closet! The finished basement adds extra space to entertain, as well as a 5th bedroom, full bathroom and tons of storage space! The fenced in backyard features tons of space for pets and kids to run around and play! Plus you are minutes away from the park! Don't miss this beautiful home!