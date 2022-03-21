So much space to call your own on a beautiful oversized lot with mature trees in the Tri-Valley School District! With more than 5400 square feet plus an indoor pool room, this 5 bedroom home is one of a kind. The grand two-story foyer greets you as you enter and sets the tone with the beautiful wood flooring, elevated wainscoting, and modern palette. At the heart of the home sits the spacious great room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and open sight lines into the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and smart appliances. A separate formal dining room is dressed up with a tray ceiling and millwork. The main level features a private bedroom with a nearby full bathroom, which has been remodeled with modern finishes, as well as a spacious front bonus room that would make the perfect office or den. On the spacious second level, a large loft area overlooks the living room. The roomy master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom featuring a skylight, double vanity, and separate tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms, all with great space, plus a third full bathroom round out the upstairs area. The full basement gives you an additional retreat with separate spaces for a rec room, play room, large laundry area, and half bath. The 26x41 indoor pool room can be accessed from both the main level and basement with landing areas from each for additional entertainment space. From the large outdoor deck, you can relax while enjoying the peaceful views of the spacious tree-lined backyard. You must see this one in person to appreciate all of the opportunities that await!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $319,900
