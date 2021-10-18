5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,500

Rare Find! Floor plan for todays family. This 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath home offers four bedrooms up and one on the main level with full bath. Home Office or Mother-in law suite, you make the call. Located in Oakridge subdivision offering tennis courts, pool and playpark. Excellent curb appeal on this 110 x 150 corner lot with beautiful trees and plantings as well as an oversized three car garage. Front living rm w/bump out window. Hardwood flooring in attractive formal dining rm w/wet bar server. Family room w/ fireplace & Custom built mantle and bookcases. It adjoins updated Kitchen 2018, w/ Stone countertops, SS appliances and double oven. Kitchen has custom lighting, pantry, and adjoins a 24 x 14 covered screen porch to enjoy. Main Level Laundry w/Washer & Dryer provided. Main level bedroom/Office is 11 x 11. Upstairs offers four attractive bedrooms and lots of storage space. Cathedral Ceiling in the master bedroom with updated bath & shower w/ subway tiling. . Lower level has game room and workout room with full bath too. Clean storage areas in three locations and is radon mitigated as well. Andersen casement windows for great views from any window. Dollar for dollar this is the home for you. Five bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, great amenities. Better hurry!