5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,000

MOTIVATED SELLERS READY TO MAKE THEIR OWN MOVE! Check out this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath East Side home! Open floor plan between the family room, eat-in kitchen and kitchen area. Beautiful rocked fireplace and kitchen island. Kitchen flooring and granite counters have been updated. Additional first floor living room, dining room and half bath. Highly coveted first floor master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en-suite that was remodeled in 2014. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Easy access first floor laundry room with utility sink. Four additional bedrooms upstairs as well as 2 full bathrooms. New paint throughout (2021) as well as carpets shampooed. Travel downstairs to the unfinished basement for extra storage and potential living space. The basement offers a half bath, 9 foot ceilings and water sealed painted walls. The home includes 2 water heaters (one 73 gallon and one 38 gallon). An allergy filter on the HVAC system. New furnace 2019. Beautiful private backyard with landscaping, water feature, and patio. New roof 2014. BRING AN OFFER!! Seller's ready to begin new job!