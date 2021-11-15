What a great Value for the money. Located in Beautiful Crestwicke County Club Addition, you'll have plenty of space in this Custom built 5 bedroom 3 bath home featuring 2 Fireplaces, oversized 3 car garage, corner lot and terrific family room with walkout lower level. Newer A/C and Furnace units, newer paint and carpet, sauna for relaxing after a hard day at work, Sauna is AS-IS never used by existing owner Spacious Master suite with fireplace and dressing room sink. Spacious 3 car garage space for your vehicles and parking off street as well. Game of golf anyone? Your family will spend their summers meeting friends if joining the Club and enjoying golf, tennis, and pool activities. Affordably priced for your Offer. Enjoy your tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000
