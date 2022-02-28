Located on over 1/4 acre in coveted Hedgewood Subdivision this 2-story home is now ready for it's new owner. Several updates make this home ready to go! The first item to note is the massive covered front porch that welcomes you and your guests instantly. Open entry leads upstairs, to the kitchen or the formal living room. Majority of the main floor is updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and also features a half bath with updated vanity, mirror and fixtures. Separate dining room features new built-ins with multiple storage areas. All stainless appliance package in the kitchen remain with the home. Kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace and access to the backyard deck all set with twinkle lights and ready for entertaining. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms. The primary bedroom with ensuite, updated shower/lav room, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet with custom built-ins remaining with the home. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the second floor. As if that was not enough the basement is finished with a large family room, 5th bedroom with egress and closet built-ins, additional 6x6 storage room, full bath, massive laundry room. All featuring NEW carpet in 2022. Water heater updated in 2019, Vivent security system staying for buyer as well. NEW roof in 2020. Radon has already been mitigated in 2019. As if that was not enough, the seller is also providing the lucky buyer a pre-paid home warranty through Home Warranty of America.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $289,900
