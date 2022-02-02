5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000

Large stately home on a huge corner lot in the desirable Hedgewood subdivision! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car garage. Many major updates in the last 2 years! Full kitchen remodel in 2021 which included opening it up to the family room. Quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, and added additional cabinets and countertop space that would make a great coffee bar! All new luxury vinyl plank throughout most of the main level and new carpet on the 2nd floor in 2020. Interior and exterior of the home professionally painted in 2020 as well. The home sits on just under half an acre on a great corner lot that is fully fenced. Full unfinished basement could easily be finished for additional living space. You don't want to miss this one!