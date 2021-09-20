Custom spacious walkout ranch home built by contractor for his personal family, loaded with many features with a personal touch, 2x6 exterior construction, Lake View with sidewalk access from backyard, Large oversized 25' wide x 38' feet 2 car double deep garage with the following features: french floor drain, RADIANT floor heat, hot/cold sill faucet and utility sink for year round hobby use. Option for first floor laundry conversion roughed in behind wall, plumbing system is roughed in for hot water recirculation for immediate hot water at master and kitchen. 2 gravity flow foundation tile outlets, downspouts drain underground to lake, custom deck off of kitchen sink built for grilling off of the kitchen on first floor, master bath shower multiple heads and steam/sauna unit, Reverse Osmosis drinking water system for kitchen sink and icemaker to refrigerator, Central Vac system, 2 stage Heating and cooling system, large stamped concrete patio off of walkout pre wired for outdoor spa, High Quality Marvin Integrity tilt windows throughout home, 6-8 minutes to Rivian Auto plant, Veterans Parkway, Interstate 74 and 12 minutes to Interstate 55.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $274,900
