5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $270,000

Amazingly renovated home in Founders Grove! This beautiful Craftsman style bungalow is exactly what you have been waiting for. This home puts modern conveniences and layout into a home that has been restored with the charm, character, and sophistication of the 1920's. It all starts with the front porch!! You will love spending fall days relaxing on the cozy covered porch. Inside the floor plan welcomes you into the bright and open living room, kitchen, and dining areas that flow comfortably together. The updated kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a perfect pantry. There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with the main bedroom featuring the laundry. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and a second full bath. Off the kitchen is a quaint covered back porch as you head to the backyard, patio, or two-car detached garage. This home has so many updates, most made in 2018...original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout, kitchen fully remodeled, fresh paint, updates to the electrical & plumbing, new windows, new roof, new garage door, HVAC & water heater. This will be your favorite home ever!

