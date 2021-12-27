 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $256,500

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $256,500

Presold. Large 5 bedroom, two story home in White Eagle South. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Open floor plan. Full finished basement with two egress windows, 5th bedroom and full bath, wired for surround sound. Basement surround sound speakers and receiver stay. Large fully fenced and professionally landscaped yard with concrete patio.

