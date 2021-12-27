Presold. Large 5 bedroom, two story home in White Eagle South. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Open floor plan. Full finished basement with two egress windows, 5th bedroom and full bath, wired for surround sound. Basement surround sound speakers and receiver stay. Large fully fenced and professionally landscaped yard with concrete patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $256,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
The Prairie Du Pont Fire District has fallen into chaos.
Alcohol gradually took hold of Nate Ropp's life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult.
Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other.
A 26-year-old man is accused of breaking into two Bloomington residences and a vehicle Tuesday.
The Normal Police Department is no longer searching for a 12-year-old girl: she was found safe this afternoon.
Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
When Santa flies his sleigh to the Miller home on Christmas, he sure won’t miss the festive flare illuminating from 11 Jodi Lane in Bloomington.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."