Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with so much new in past 5 years! New windows, insulation, electric heat and AC in 2016 for Sunroom/Four Seasons Room. Basement waterproof system with transferable warranty and 2 sump pumps, egress window, new drywall in bonus room, full bath renovation in basement with tile flooring, furnace, AC, and tankless water heater all in 2017. All kitchen appliances are 5 yrs old. Exterior was painted in 2017. Come out and enjoy the fenced in yard and patio large enough for a hot tub. Garage is oversized with a deep bump-out for all the extras! If your looking for space and a well maintained home...this is it!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $245,000
