5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,900

Perfectly located in Broadmoor subdivision just off Hershey Rd this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath beauty comes with plenty of updates, an above ground pool, extra large garage & a finished basement perfect for kids! Enjoy the backyard with covered back patio, fence & shed. Kitchen updated 2017 with new countertops, touch faucet, new backsplash, new fridge, stove & microwave. New kitchen floors added in 2019. New front concrete stoop/porch added 2019. Tub & tile replacement in the upstairs bathroom 2020. Most all interior painted 2019/2020. Won't last!