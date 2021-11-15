5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $215,000

Fantastic 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, AND a fully fenced yard!!! This home is a steal for the price range! Need an office where you can be away from distractions? The bedroom off the utility room would be perfect for that! Need a huge yard with tons of sun exposure to enjoy during the spring and summer? This home has that in spades!!! (seriously, it's a gardeners dream). Did you get into houseplants as much as I did this past year? This home has tons of natural light!