5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $193,000

5 Large bedrooms and 3 full baths in an amazing location and ready to be yours today!!! This bi-level features a large living room, eat- in kitchen, plenty of room for a dinning table, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths on the upper level. The lower level has ANOTHER 2 bedrooms, giant family room, separate laundry room, full bathroom, and access to it's 2 car attached garage. Master bedroom has its own full private master bathroom. Large fenced in yard with plenty of space for entertaining. Large circle drive makes getting in and out more convenient and provides more parking. Great desirable location!!!!! Near amazing food, shops, airport, Rt. 66, and directly across from Central Catholic school.