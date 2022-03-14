 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Spacious Bi-Level in Broadmoor Subdivision across from Rollingbrook Park! Over 2,600 sf of living space offers 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, huge living room, large kitchen/dining area and a big family room with fireplace. Unusual floorplan features a family room in walk-out lower level that is open to main floor view. The attached oversized 2-car garage is accessed from the quiet cul-de-sac on Kingsbury. Unusually abundant storage throughout with large kitchen pantry, hall closets, bedroom closets, and bathroom closets. LOTS of fresh paint and some new carpeting 2022. Roof new in 2013 per previous owner. All vinyl replacement windows with the exception of the front living room window. Home and carpets professionally cleaned. This house is ready for the new owner to take it to the next level.

