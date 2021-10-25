5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $173,000

DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!! Lots of updates to this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Start with all newer flooring of luxury, plank vinyl and ceramic tile covering the entire upper floor. Gaze out the slider in the kitchen to see the new deck and good-sized backyard! Upper level has two sizable bedrooms plus master suite. Lower level has large, L-shaped family room, full bath, and two large bedrooms - could use one as a workspace or office. Roof replaced in 2014. All new windows in 2015. Air conditioner and water heater 2020. Great family home in fantastic location close to Pepper Ridge Elementary school. This one will not last long!