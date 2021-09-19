A nice size 5 bedroom house located on a quiet street in an established neighborhood in Bloomington. Close to schools, shopping and businesses. The main floor features all hardwood floors, a nice size eat-in kitchen with vinyl flooring, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor and two more bedrooms, and a full bath and laundry room on the lower level. New blinds, new paint and polished hardwood floor. Roof new in 2013. Nice size fenced backyard, large deck, storage shed and 1 car attached garage. **Broker Interest
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $154,900
