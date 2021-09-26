 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $149,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $149,900

A nice size 5 bedroom house located on a quiet street in an established neighborhood in Bloomington. Close to schools, shopping and businesses. The main floor features all hardwood floors, a nice size eat-in kitchen with vinyl flooring, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor and two more bedrooms, and a full bath and laundry room on the lower level. New blinds, new paint and polished hardwood floor. Roof new in 2013. Nice size fenced backyard, large deck, storage shed and 1 car attached garage. **Broker Interest

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News