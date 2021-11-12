5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,890,000

Stunning and exquisite house designed and concieved by an Italian architect and custome built with exceptional quality material throughout nested in an established and prestigeous neighborhood in Bloomington. Almost 7,000 square feet of spectacular combination of modern and traditional Italian architectural design. This house features a stunning two story foyer with marvelous arched ceiling and unique staircase which is a masterpiece by itself (please pay attention to details). A gourmet kitchen with Neff cabinets, Subzero Refrigerator, Viking stove, and a spectacular design open to the family room and the breakfast area. Second floor features 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms all en-suite. Master suite with gorgeous walk in closet with wood custom cabinets. Finished walk out basement with travertine flooring includes a gorgeous family room with fireplace, media room, office, wine cellar, play room, a game room and full bathroom. The marble flooring, the light fixtures, fireplaces all imported from Italy. Exterior of the house is all stone from Ontario, gutters all made of copper. Enjoy the private backyard professionally landscaped with sprinkler system, the salt water inground swimming pool it is stainless steel and plastered with lumineous pebble beads, the outdoor kitchen with pizza oven is also imported from Italy. Even your cars are treated special, 5 car garages heated with two independent systems with lots of built in storage. Words cannot describe the details and amazing features built in this house, it needs to be seen in person! Treat yourself to the Best and be the next proud owner to enjoy the comfort and the beauty of this masterpiece!