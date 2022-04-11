5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,200,000

This is your chance to own a one of a kind, elegant and custom built Bloomington Country Club golf course and lake view home that is proudly situated on a just under 1 acre lot. From the moment you walk inside you are surrounded by character, quality, and inclusion. Enjoy entertaining and dining in the massive 39x42 great room with solid hardwood beams, exposed woodwork, pool and golf course views, pool access, full kitchen with multiple refrigerators, freezer, additional ice machine, dishwasher, double oven, Jenn-Air cook-top and a massive limestone entertaining counter. Large floor to ceiling stone hearth with digital remote gas fireplace. This addition was designed by well known architect Francois & Associates and built by AJS Construction with the full sized pool and deck designed and installed by Barrington Pools. Interior design throughout this home uniquely crafted by Laurie Wallace Interior Designs. From the Great Room you are welcomed by the skylighted atrium with slate tile flooring, full bath, changing space and laundry for guests. This space is perfect for those entering and exiting from the pool and patio. Stunning library with additional golf course views and large gas fireplace also opens up to an exterior patio. You and your guests will enjoy relax time in the formal sitting room with exterior screened in patio which overlooks the stunning West facing views. Kitchen 2 is packed full of features including Jenn-Air appliances and Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer. Private breakfast dining room is conveniently located right off of kitchen 2 and opens into the formal dining room. Beautiful terra-cotta flooring and custom painted walls through out these 3 spaces. Within the turret of this home you are blown away by the spiral staircase taking you to the 2nd floor. Note the hand painted artwork within the turret ceiling. The 2nd floor boasts a primary suite with en-suite that includes a jetted deep soak tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Additionally you will enjoy the massive 18x12 walk-in closet with prep vanity and arial views of the entire course and lake. Guest rooms abound with 3 currently used for sleeping and a 4th that is used as a workout room with adjoining office/flex space and laundry. 2 additional full baths provide for plenty of prep space for your guests. The basement level is finished and packed with amenities. From the full family room to the wine cellar/wet-bar, spa sized steam room and powder room, the lower level will be enjoyed by all. As if that was not enough you have a 3rd kitchen that is primarily used for prep and food storage when hosting larger functions. Additional storage for all of your needs throughout the multiple lower level storage rooms. More storage is available and easily accessible in the walk up attic space. The slate stone roof and exposed brick with an abundance of professionally maintained landscaping truly make this home stand out as a show stopper from the curb. Slate stone bordered circle drive with exposed aggregate flatwork provide parking and access to the attached 3-car heated garage and detached 2-car garage with 4 garage doors, 2 opening directly to the golf course. Perfect for your private golf cart storage. This is a once in a lifetime chance to own a home of this magnitude on coveted Country Club Dr.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,200,000
-
- Updated
