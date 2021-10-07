Very nice 5 bedroom home on a great lot! You'll love all the space this home has to offer with a large livingroom, an updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and three upstairs! There is also a great three car garage and fenced in yard! Roof on house and garage were done in 2016. 2 stage furnace and AC were replaced in 2017. Plumbing and sump were replaced in 2013. Flooring on main floor 14. Kitchen updated in 14.
5 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $85,000
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.