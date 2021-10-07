 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $85,000

Very nice 5 bedroom home on a great lot! You'll love all the space this home has to offer with a large livingroom, an updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and three upstairs! There is also a great three car garage and fenced in yard! Roof on house and garage were done in 2016. 2 stage furnace and AC were replaced in 2017. Plumbing and sump were replaced in 2013. Flooring on main floor 14. Kitchen updated in 14.

