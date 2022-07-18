 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 area workers hospitalized after gutter, power line incident

GRAND RIDGE — Three workers were hospitalized in critical condition and two others were in serious condition last week after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home, fire officials said.

The five workers were erecting an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line in Grand Ridge, about 9 miles north of Streator, officials said.

The workers from Double L Seamless Gutters based in Roanoke, were all on aluminum ladders and touching portions of the house when the gutter became electrified, sending them tumbling 25 feet from the ladders to the ground, officials told WLS-TV.

