46th Annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show set for Sept. 3-4

COLLINSVILLE — The 46th Annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4 at the American Legion Hall, 1022 Vandalia Highway 159, Collinsville.

Admission and appraisals are free. There will also be free parking, daily attendance prizes and food available for purchase on site.

The show is easily accessible from interstates 270, 70, 55 and 64, and is only 15 minutes away from the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

The show is one of the largest of its type in the Midwest. There will be 20 professional postcard dealers at the event from Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa and Alabama, offering over one million vintage (1890s-1960s) picture postcards and supplies to collectors, organizers said.

Postcards will come in a variety of price ranges and topics.

Those who plan to attend should note that the time and location of the event has changed this year from its typical Friday and Saturday show at the VFW, where the show has been held since 1990.

Contact Tom Snyder at 618-531-4189 or the.snyders@charter.net for more information.