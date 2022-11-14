4-H volunteer inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

EUREKA- Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success as the program relies on its more than 6,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles. Longtime volunteers and former staff members were recently honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for their selfless dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Those inducted have a track record of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement and were nominated by either county University of Illinois Extension staff or by the Illinois 4-H Foundation Board. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“The Foundation is pleased to honor these outstanding individuals for their commitment to the 4-H program,” says Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “The impact that is made on youth because of the inductees’ willingness to provide a patient, caring hand is invaluable.”

Woodford County 4-H celebrated youth and volunteers at their annual Achievement Night event this fall and is proud to announce local 4-H volunteer Pete Fandel as one of the 84 honorees inducted into the 2022 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Pete’s 4-H roots run deep. Growing up, he was an 11-year member of the Metamora Blue Ribbons 4-H Club in Woodford County. During his 4-H career, he showed pigs, beef, daairy, and many other projects. He was also a member of state livestock judging teams. But his time with 4-H did not end when he was no longer a member. Pete worked for University of Illinois Extension as a Crops Educator for 18 years, starting his career in 1993.

Pete would go on to serve on the 4-H Memorial Camp board, including president for one year. He was also one of the 5 people responsible for bringing the shooting sports program to Illinois 4-H, and the first nationally trained archery instructor in Illinois. Later, he would serve as a co-leader of Woodford County's Riverview Clover Achievers 4-H Club for over 5 years.

Pete currently works as a professor of agriculture at Illinois Central College, where he has been for 12 years. He continues to give back to 4-H in Woodford County as a volunteer and archery instructor for our shooting sports program. Extension is grateful for his support and guidance in the program and area youth. Congratulations on your Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame induction Pete and thank you for your dedication to 4-H in Woodford County and beyond.

Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 130,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops, and conferences held in communities, schools, parks, and homes across Illinois. Volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles throughout the state.

To volunteer locally in Woodford County, contact the Extension office at 309-467-3789 or visit go.illinois.edu/Woodford4H. “There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard says.

“The Foundation provides avenues to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” says Barnard. “Gift planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.” To learn more, visit 4hfoundation.illinois.edu.