4-H show time is here Woodford County

EUREKA – The Woodford County 4-H Show returns, July 22-28 at Farm Bureau Park in Eureka. Area youth have been hard at work finishing up their projects and they are excited for everyone to come out to the show and see 4-H youth in action.

If you are not familiar with the 4-H program or have not been exposed to it for a while, they are happy to report that 4-H is thriving and is recognized as the nation’s largest youth development organization. With over 6 million members, they strive to encourage youth in finding their passions and developing those lifelong skills they will need later in life such as leadership, teamwork, organization, and many more. As their motto states, “To Make the Best Better!” They offer project areas that range from livestock, plants and soils, computer science, drones, visual arts, and many more.

For more information on the 4-H program or to download the entire 4-H show book and schedule, visit go.illinois.edu/Woodford4H. For question or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please call the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

2021 Woodford County 4-H show Schedule

July 25

Check-In: 6 a.m., Show: 9 a.m., Poultry (Poultry Barn); 9 a.m., Beef Carcass Evaluation, Eureka Locker; 5-8 p.m., Check-in General Projects); 7 p.m. Practice Dog Show

July 26

8 a.m., Flag Raising, Beef Steer Weigh-In/Dairy Weigh-In, Horse Check-In; TBA, Rabbit Sportsmanship; 8:30 a.m., Animal Science (Animal-less and Vet Science Judging, My Pet Judging, Foods Judging, Floriculture/Container Gardening, Interior Design, Horticulture/Vegetable Gardening Judge, Goat Show; 9;30 a.m., Plants and Soil Sciences; 10 a.m., Horse Show, Crops, Horticulture Display Judging; 1 p.m., Livestock Skill-a-thon; 1:303 p.m., STEAM Day; 2:30 p.m., Kid Tractor Pull-Pavilion; 3 p.m., Federation Games, Woodworking Judging; 4 p.m., Recognition of 4-H Ambassadors, Fashion Review and Public Presentation; 5 p.m., Meet the Rabbit; 6 p.m., Swine Show, Market Lamb Weigh-In; 9 p.m., Park Closes.

July 27

8 a.m., Sheep Lead Show; 9 a.m., Visual Arts/Food Decorating Judging; Exhibitor Meeting : 8:30 a.m. Sheep (Show Ring) with sheep show to follow; 8:45 a.m., College and Career Readiness Judging; 9 a.m., Entomology , Geology, natural Resources (Outdoor Adventure, Sport Fishing, and Wildlife) and Photography Judging; 10 a.m., Electricity and Beekeeping Judging; 10:15 a.m., Forestry Judging; 11 a.m., Weather Judging; 1 p.m., Shooting Sports Display Judging; 1:30 p.m., Scrapbooking and Aerospace Judging; 3 p.m., Welding Judging; 4 p.m., Small Engine Judging, Livestock Judging Contest; 5 p.m., Tractor Judging; 5:30 p.m., Dog Check-In and Arm Band Issued; 6 p.m., Dog Show; 7 p.m., Awards Ceremony, Pavilion; 9 p.m., Park Closes.

July 28

TBA, Rabbit Showmanship; Weigh-In-8:30 a.m., Show -10 a.m., Beef Show (Show Ring); 9 a.m., Rabbit Show; 10 a.m., Cloverbud Judging, Cat Care and Small Pets Judging; (After the Beef Show), Master Showmanship (Show Ring); 4 p.m., State Fair Meeting- Pavilion, General Projects Building Closes,; 4:30 p.m., General Projects Released; 5 p.m., Livestock Release; 5:30 p.m., Clean-up Begins.