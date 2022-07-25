4-H enrollment fee waived for youth in Woodford County clubs

EUREKA– 4-H members are our leaders of tomorrow. 4-H strives to change the lives of youth through project exploration, leadership, teamwork to build the confidence needed to write their own futures. For a second year, beginning Sept. 1, youth throughout Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties will be able to participate in 4-H clubs without having to pay an enrollment fee for the 2022-2023 program year.

Katie Buckley, 4-H Youth Development educator in McLean County believes this is an excellent chance for “youth who are unsure about whether or not 4-H is for them to take this opportunity to try it out.”

4-H is truly for everyone and youth can join a club any and all times of the year. The 4-H New Year begins for local clubs on September 1, so this is the chance to offer this exclusive opportunity for the three counties. This includes existing and new 4-H youth ages 8-18 and Cloverbud youth ages 5-7 by Sept. 1, 2022. All members must be enrolled and have all paperwork turned in by October 31 to receive their fee waived. Fee waivers have always been available for families who have a limited income as well as families with more than three youth enrolled.

4-H has been a long-standing youth organization that spans worldwide. Youth can explore a variety of project areas that fit their interests. Project areas range from animal science, career and leadership development, healthy living and nutrition, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts/ag, and math) to name a few.

“4-H strives to provide a sense of belonging, independence, generosity and mastery for each member. Through their club experiences and projects, youth develop skills that will serve them now and in the future,” says Alcha Corban, 4-H Youth Development educator for Livingston, Woodford, and Unity Community Center. "4-H has something unique to offer to all youth whether they are into robotics, computer science, cooking, or leadership. This program serves to empower youth and assist them in acquiring skills they will use the rest of their lives.”

Visit an area 4-H show this summer to see why youth should take the chance and get involved in your local 4-H program where youth you know, can learn how to write their own 4-H story. Visit go.illinois.edu/LMW4H for more information about what 4-H has to offer and how to get started in Livingston, McLean, and Woodford County 4-H. Explore the county pages and if new to the program, please fill out the interest survey there to get started today. For questions, contact local 4-H staff at the Extension office at Livingston 815-842-1776, McLean 309-663-8306 and Woodford 309-467-3789.

If you will need an accommodation to participate, please contact the Extension office at the number above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.