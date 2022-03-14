4 Bedroom Home in Towanda - $479,900

Picture perfect from the charming front porch, to the light and bright interior- this house is breathtakingly beautiful!! Pristine 1.5 story home in Indian Creek Subdivision with an in-ground pool!! 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms (5th bedroom in the basement does not have an egress window). Main level primary suite, with heated tile flooring, completely remodeled spa like bathroom and custom walk in closet. Two story great room with fire place and tongue and groove ceiling- GORGEOUS!! Lovely sun filled den/sunroom with custom shutters and views of the gorgeous backyard and pool. Large eat in kitchen, open dining room and oversized laundry room. Full partially finished basement with large lower level family room, potential 5th bedroom (no egress window), full bathroom, and rec room/home gym. Oversized 3 car heated garage. Spacious oversized yard with an in-ground (salt water) pool, custom paver patio, built in grill and landscaping. The attention to detail throughout is unbelievable and the custom millwork, wainscoting, tongue and groove ceilings and coffered ceilings add so much character and charm to every single room. Recent updates include but not limited to: Primary suite remodeled 2018, fireplace 2018, new pump filter, heater and automatic cover for pool 2019, HVAC 2016, water heater 2016, roof roughly 10 yrs old, painted exterior 2017, garage addition 2012, and house generator included. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. HOA is $35 per quarter, plus $200 per quarter for water *Large landscaping rock in front yard, and peonies in garden do not stay*