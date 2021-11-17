 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Towanda - $350,000

Enjoy the beauty of all 4 seasons in this incredible home surrounded by trees. Over 4000 finished sq ft. Side entry to 4 car garage. 3 Fireplaces, 2 story entry, beautiful wood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, center island eating bar, tiled backsplash, pantry, Quartz countertops and large eating area. Family Room w/gas fireplace, Master suite w/sitting room, fireplace, updated huge bath and great walk in closet. 2 large bedrooms and full bath w/2 sink vanity. Walk out lower level w/ Family Room, Fireplace, Bedroom w/French doors, updated full bath, exercise area and storage room. Screen Porch, Deck and patio area.

