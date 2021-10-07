So much to love in this beautiful 4BR/2BA home! Minutes from Bloomington (less than 15 minutes to Rivian!) between Danvers and Stanford, this home offers a piece of country peace and charm along with a three car 31' extra deep garage, adorable playhouse, 44x30 horse barn, and a 36x24 shed perfectly situated on 2 acres! So many updates including a new well in 2019, rebuilt shed and roof 2019, custom Amish kitchen cabinets w/ granite countertops, house and garage roof 2016, Generac generator 2019... just to name a few! Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.