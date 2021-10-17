 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $339,900

So much to love in this beautiful 4BR/2BA home! Minutes from Bloomington (less than 15 minutes to Rivian!) between Danvers and Stanford, this home offers a piece of country peace and charm along with a three car 31' extra deep garage, adorable playhouse, 44x30 horse barn, and a 36x24 shed perfectly situated on 2 acres! So many updates including a new well in 2019, rebuilt shed and roof 2019, custom Amish kitchen cabinets w/ granite countertops, house and garage roof 2016, Generac generator 2019... just to name a few! Don't miss this one!

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

