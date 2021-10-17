4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $339,900

So much to love in this beautiful 4BR/2BA home! Minutes from Bloomington (less than 15 minutes to Rivian!) between Danvers and Stanford, this home offers a piece of country peace and charm along with a three car 31' extra deep garage, adorable playhouse, 44x30 horse barn, and a 36x24 shed perfectly situated on 2 acres! So many updates including a new well in 2019, rebuilt shed and roof 2019, custom Amish kitchen cabinets w/ granite countertops, house and garage roof 2016, Generac generator 2019... just to name a few! Don't miss this one!